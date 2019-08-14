- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
RefurBees offers the refurbished Dell Latitude E6440 Intel Core i7 3GHz 14" Laptop for $297.10. Coupon code "SSD68" cuts that to $268. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series 3584 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop bundled with a $100 Visa Gift Card for $303.79 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $39 under last week's mention, a savings of $186, and the lowest price we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $323.39. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 14.1'' Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home offers its 2.5-lb. Dell Inspiron 11 3000 Series 3180 AMD A6 1.6GHz 11.6" Laptop for $146.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week and the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude E6400 Intel Core 2 Duo 14.1" Laptop for $149.99. Coupon code "DSDELL14" cuts it to $139.99. With free shipping, that's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HP offers its 3.9-lb. HP 15t Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Jet Black for $519.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" drops that to $493.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $806 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of refurbished Dell Latitude E5450 laptops, with prices starting from $199. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
Update: Prices now start from $249. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 15.6" Laptop in Abyss Blue or Onyx Black for $279 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $100 off, and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $299. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3.7-lb. Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $249 with free shipping. That's $20 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $121.
Update: The price has increased to $259. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" Laptop with a $100 Visa Prepaid Card for $519.39 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's $20 under last week's mention, a total savings of $191, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 27 7777 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 1.7GHz 27" 4K Touchscreen All-in-One Desktop PC for $783.99. Coupon code "50OFF699" drops that to $734.99. With free shipping, that's $98 under our mention from two weeks ago, $265 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell XPS 13 9380 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 4K Touchscreen Laptop for $1,224.99. Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts it to $1,175.99. With free shipping, Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the Dell G7 15 7590 Intel Coffee Lake i7 2.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop with a $200 Visa Gift Card for $1,224.99. Coupon code "50OFF699" drops that to $1,175.99. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the gift card, that's tied with last week's mention, a savings of $424, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sign In or Register