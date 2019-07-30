- Create an Account or Login
RefurBees offers the refurbished Dell Latitude E5450 Intel Core i7 2.6GHz Dual 14" Laptop for $348.37. Coupon code "480SSD" drops it to $319. Plus, this order receives free shipping. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $789. Coupon code "BIZLT469" cuts it to $469. With free shipping, that's $658 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Specs corrected. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 14.1'' Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude E6400 Intel Core 2 Duo 14.1" Laptop for $149.99. Coupon code "DSDELL14" cuts it to $139.99. With free shipping, that's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its 3.8-lb. Dell Inspiron 14 5000 Series 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake i3 2.1GHz 14" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop bundled with a $100 Visa gift card for $489.99 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $90 under our mention from two weeks ago, a savings of $180, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HP offers its 3.9-lb. HP 15t Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Jet Black for $519.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" drops that to $493.99. With free shipping, that's $26 under our mention from three weeks ago, $806 off, and the lowest price we could find, Buy Now
HP offers its 4.3-lb. HP Pavilion 15z AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $509.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" cuts it to $484.49. With free shipping, that's $816 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo IdeaPad 330S Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 14" Laptop for $799.99. Coupon code "SAVE250" cuts that to $549.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $250 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of refurbished Dell Latitude E5450 laptops, with prices starting from $199. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
Update: Prices now start at $249. Shop Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 5676 AMD Ryzen 7 8-Core Gaming Desktop PC for $685.99. Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts it to $636.99. With free shipping, that's $63 under our May mention and the best deal we've seen for this build. (It's a low now by $63.) Buy Now
Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell Inspiron 3670 Intel Coffee Lake Core i3 3.6GHz Desktop PC for $419.99. Coupon code "DELL70" cuts that to $349.99. That's a savings of $150 off list and $100 less than you'd pay via another Dell storefront, although we saw it for $12 less in our mention from three weeks ago. Buy Now
Newegg offers the Dell UltraSharp 27" 2560x1440 IPS LED-Backlit LCD Monitor for $299.99 with free shipping. That's $80 under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best today by $221.) Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the Dell 24" 1080p IPS LED LCD Monitor with a $50 Prepaid Gift Card for $132.99 with free shipping, Assuming you use the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $47, although we saw it for $3 less in May. Buy Now
