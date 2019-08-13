Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, continues to offer its Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" Laptop with a $100 Visa Prepaid Card for $489.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's $39 under our mention from two days ago, a total savings of $220, and the best price we've seen (even before the gift card.) Buy Now