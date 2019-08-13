New
RefurBees · 28 mins ago
Dell Latitude Core i7 2.6GHz Dual 14" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$329
free shipping

Ending at Midnight, Refurbees offers the refurbished Dell Latitude 14 E7450 Intel Core i7 2.6GHz 14" Ultrabook for $328.70 via code "WOW74". Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i7 processor
  • 14" 1366x768 LED-backlit LCD
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
