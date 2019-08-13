- Create an Account or Login
Ending at Midnight, Refurbees offers the refurbished Dell Latitude 14 E7450 Intel Core i7 2.6GHz 14" Ultrabook for $328.70 via code "WOW74". Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, continues to offer its Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" Laptop with a $100 Visa Prepaid Card for $489.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's $39 under our mention from two days ago, a total savings of $220, and the best price we've seen (even before the gift card.) Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 14.1'' Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series 3584 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop bundled with a $100 Visa Gift Card for $323.39 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with last week's mention, a savings of $186, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Members Purchase Program, continues to offer the Dell Inspiron 14 5000 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop with a $100 Visa Prepaid Card for $764.39. Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts that to $715.39. With free shipping and assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $255 off, tied with last week's mention, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo offers the Lenovo Flex 14" Intel Pentium Whiskey Lake 2.3GHz Touchscreen Laptop for $449.99. Coupon code "BTSOFFER3" cuts that to $349.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $76. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" in Abyss Blue or Platinum Grey for $379 with free shipping. That's $110 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $10 less over a week ago. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
For qualified students, Best Buy offers the Lenovo Yoga 730 Intel Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in Abyss Blue for $549.99 with free shipping. That's $200 under our mention from two weeks ago, $300 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude E6400 Intel Core 2 Duo 14.1" Laptop for $149.99. Coupon code "DSDELL14" cuts it to $139.99. With free shipping, that's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell XPS Tower Special Edition Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.6GHz Desktop PC bundled with a $200 Visa gift card for $1,322.99. Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts that to $1,273.99. With free shipping, and thanks to the gift card, that's tied with last week's mention, a total savings of $526, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 3670 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop PC for $636.99. Coupon code "AFF200GMT" cuts it to $440.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from four days ago, $209 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell XPS 13 9380 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 4K Touchscreen Laptop bundled with a $200 Visa gift card for $1,224.99. Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts it to $1,175.99. With free shipping and thanks to the gift card, that's $200 under last week's mention and a total savings of $624. Buy Now
