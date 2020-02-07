Personalize your DealNews Experience
RefurBees cuts the Dell Latitude Core i7 12.5" Touchscreen Laptop from $397 to $375 via code "E7270". Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at RefurBees
That's $329 off and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $391.99. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's $734 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
Save big on recently-released Alienware and Dell G5 gaming laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Dell Home
That's $246 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's the lowest price we could find for a refurbished unit by $90. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $650 off list and the best price we've seen for a Surface Book with a 256GB SSD. Buy Now at eBay
That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, $120 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $170 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $15 under our mention from last May, the best we've ever seen, and a low today by $22. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's $32 under our expired mention from three days ago, within a few bucks of the best-ever price we saw during Cyber Week, and is the lowest price we could find by $37 today. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's $313 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's $183 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
