Refurbees offers the refurbished Dell Latitude 14 E7450 Intel Core i5 14" Ultrabook for $296.12. Coupon code "FASTLAP19" cuts that to $277.40. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Dell Inspiron 5000 Series 5675 AMD Ryzen 7 3.4GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $699 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $221. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Vostro 14 3000 Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 14" Laptop for $539. Coupon code "SMLBIZ299" cuts that to $299. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention, $481 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 14.1'' Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of refurbished Dell Latitude E5450 laptops, with prices starting from $199. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
HP takes up to 61% off a selection of laptops, desktops, and printers during its 72-Hour Flash Sale. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, take 5% off select custom PCs up to $1,198 via coupon code "LASTCHANCE5" or an extra 10% off custom PCs of $1,199 or more via coupon code "LASTCHANCE10". Plus, these orders bag free shipping. Deal ends August 20. Shop Now
Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop for $629.99. Coupon code "LEN100" drops it to $529.99. Plus, you'll bag $63.48 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's a savings of $163 and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends August 21. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo ThinkPad L470 Intel Skylake 2GHz 14" Laptop for $359 with free shipping. That's $360 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 3670 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop PC for $636.99. Coupon code "AFF200GMT" cuts it to $440.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from four days ago, $209 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude E6400 Intel Core 2 Duo 14.1" Laptop for $149.99. Coupon code "DSDELL14" cuts it to $139.99. With free shipping, that's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
ANTOnline offers its Dell Inspiron 17 3000 AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz 17.3" 1080p Laptop for $389.99 with free shipping. That's $149 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $150.) Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its 2.7-lb. Dell XPS 13 9380 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $1,143.99. Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts that to $1,099.99. With free shipping, that's $200 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $1,077.99 after coupon. Buy Now
