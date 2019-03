Intel Celeron N3060 1.6GHz Braswell dual-core processor

11.6" 1366x768 LED-backlit LCD

4GB RAM

16GB eMMC storage

USB 3.1 & HDMI ports

3-cell battery

Google Chrome OS

Dell Small Business offers its 2.8-lb. Dell Latitude 3180 Intel Celeron Braswell 1.6GHz 11.6" Chromebook forwith. That's the lowest price we could find by $28, although we saw it for $40 less in our January mention. Features include: