RefurBees · 40 mins ago
Dell Latitude Broadwell i7 15.6" Laptop
$299 $331
free shipping

RefurBees offers the refurbished Dell Latitude E7450 Intel Core i7 2.6GHz Dual 14" Ultrabook Laptop for $299 via code "99WOW". Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at RefurBees

Tips
  • To get this deal, use code "99WOW".
  • A 90-day RefurBees warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Core i7-5600U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
  • 14" 1366x768 LED-backlit LCD
  • 8GB RAM and 480GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Expires 2/5/2020
    Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
