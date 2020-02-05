Personalize your DealNews Experience
RefurBees offers the refurbished Dell Latitude E7450 Intel Core i7 2.6GHz Dual 14" Ultrabook Laptop for $299 via code "99WOW". Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at RefurBees
That's $736 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's $329 off and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $391.99. Buy Now at Dell Home
Save big on recently-released Alienware and Dell G5 gaming laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Dell Home
That's $246 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
Save on a variety of Lenovo laptop models and configurations, with prices starting from $189.99
Update: Starting prices have increased to $194.99. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's the lowest price we could find for a refurbished unit by $90. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $650 off list and the best price we've seen for a Surface Book with a 256GB SSD. Buy Now at eBay
That's $390 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
It's the best deal we've seen, even beating last week's open-box mention by $5 (this is factory-sealed). It's also the lowest price now by $35. Buy Now at Staples
With hefty Dell gift cards included with most of these models, it puts many big-brand TVs at the best price we've ever seen. Shop Now at Dell Home
Take up to half off laptops, desktops, workstations, monitors, and more. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
That's $32 under our expired mention from three days ago, within a few bucks of the best-ever price we saw during Cyber Week, and is the lowest price we could find by $37 today. Buy Now at Dell Home
