Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Latitude 7490 Kaby Lake R i5 14" 1080p Laptop
$719 $2,349
free shipping

That's $1,630 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • Intel Core i5-8350U 1.7GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Small Business Dell
Core i5 14 inch Full HD (1080p) Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register