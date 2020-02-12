Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Latitude 7390 Kaby Lake R i7 13.3" Laptop
$599 $2,746
free shipping

That's $135 under our October mention, $2,147 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • Dell Pro Sleeve 13
  • Intel Core i7-8650U 1.9GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 LED display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
