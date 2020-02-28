Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Latitude 7390 Kaby Lake R i5 13.3" 2-in-1 Laptop
$769 $2,272
free shipping

That's $1,503 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • functions as a tablet or laptop
  • Intel Core i5-8350U 1.7GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core CPU
  • 13.3" 1920x1280 (1080p) touchscreen
  • 8GB RAM & 128GB M.2 NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: cto37390132n1us
