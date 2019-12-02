Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Latitude 7390 Kaby Lake R i5 13.3" 1080p Laptop
$909 $2,413
free shipping

It's a low by $241 today. It's also another $27 drop in a few weeks (it was $187 more a month ago!) and the best price we've seen for this build. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • Intel Core i5-8350U 1.7GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
