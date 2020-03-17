Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell Latitude 7390 Kaby Lake R i5 13.3" 1080p Laptop Bundle
$1,069 $2,775
free shipping

That's $1,706 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • This is one of Dell's Ready to Work Bundles and includes a laptop, display, mouse, and USB-C mobile adapter.
  • Intel Core i5-8350U 1.7GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core CPU
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
