New
Dell Small Business · 48 mins ago
Dell Latitude 7390 Kaby Lake 1.7GHz Quad-Core 13.3" Laptop
$1,099 $2,463
free shipping

That's $1,364 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • 8th Gen Intel Core Kaby Lake i5-8350U 1.7GHz Quad-Core Processor
  • 13.3" FHD 1920x1080 Anti-Glare LCD Display
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB SATA Class 20 M.2 SSD
  • Intel Dual-Band Wireless-AC 8265 WiFi; Bluetooth 4.2
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy from Dell Small Business
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Small Business Dell
13.3 inch Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register