- 8th gen. Intel Core i7-8665U Whiskey Lake 1.9GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" FHD 1920 x 1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- AMD Ryzen 5 3450U CPU (no info available)
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- 11th Gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700U mobile processor with Radeon Vega 10 graphics
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 12GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Intel Core i7-10750H 2.60GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 16GB RAM, 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WC0015US
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 81WE011UUS
- Intel Core i5-L16G7 Lakefield 1.4GHz 5-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) 10-point touch TFT LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- AKG speakers
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: NP767XCM-K02US
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB-C inputs
- 4 USB 3.0 downstream ports
- Model: U2719D
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav145w10p2c4106
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake octa-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 7,200 rpm HDD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- anti-glare
- 178° vertical and horizontal viewing angles
- HDMI and VGA ports
- Model: D2721H
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: gd5090g520saffv2
