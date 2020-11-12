New
Dell Technologies · 51 mins ago
Dell Latitude 7300 Whiskey Lake i7 13.3" Laptop
$879 $2,478
Features
  • 8th gen. Intel Core i7-8665U Whiskey Lake 1.9GHz quad-core CPU
  • 13.3" FHD 1920 x 1080 (1080p) display
  • 16GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
