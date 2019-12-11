Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Latitude 7290 Kaby Lake R Quad i5 Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$849 $2,137
free shipping

That's $1,288 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • Intel Core i5-8350U 1.7GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • 12.5" 1366x768 display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
