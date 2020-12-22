Apply coupon code "BUNDLE10" to get this deal and save $2,030 off list. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-8665U 1.9GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.3" FHD 1920x1280 (1280p) touch display
- 16GB RAM; M.2 256GB PCle SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- functions as a tablet or laptop
It's $34 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
That's $99 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "LTWXPS13AFF" to save $600 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10710U 1.10GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 13.3" 3840x2160 (4K) touch display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: xn7390dpbshaff
It's $150 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.80GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: i7482-5168SLV-PUS
Save on almost 70 items, including laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Many of the items have coupons marked on the page which are eligible to stack with this discount – for any without a bespoke coupon, code "EXTRAFIVE" may take an extra 5% off.
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad T490S Whiskey Lake i7 14" 1440p Laptop for $899.99 via coupon "THINKGREEN" ($2,109 off)
Save on these warrantied refurbs from Apple, Dell, Acer, Lenovo, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by 2-year warranties from Allstate.
- Pictured is the certified refurbished Acer Nitro 5 Coffee Lake i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ 6GB GPU for $899.99 ($95 less than new).
Apply coupon code "THINKGREEN" to get this deal. That's $1,040 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" HD 1366x768 (768p) native resolution display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20NJS0N900
It's the lowest price we could find by $132. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is expected back in stock
December 15 but can currently be ordered at this price.
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
Save $627 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav145w10p2c511tp
You'd pay over $200 elsewhere for the combo without the computer. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold uptstore via eBay
- Covered by a 90-day uptstore warranty
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
While matched at some retailers, it's $190 under list price and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 4-port USB 3.0 hub and DisplayPort, mini DisplayPort, and HDMI inputs
- height-, pivot-, tilt-, and swivel-adjustable stand
- Model: U2417H
- UPC: 636983154227, 889028039472, 884116202769
Apply coupon code "2020DECDEAL3" to save on 4 models. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- The code is not valid on clearance items.
Apply coupon code "HOLIDAY35DESKTOP" to save 35% off orders $299 or more from a selection of refurbished desktops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- Take 30% off other items with code "HOLIDAY30DEAL".
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell OptiPlex 3000 Skylake Core i3 Desktop PC for $239.85 via code "HOLIDAY35DESKTOP" ($129 off).
