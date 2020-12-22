New
Dell Technologies · 21 mins ago
Dell Latitude 7200 i7 12.3" 2-in-1 Laptop
$1,074 $1,089
free shipping

Apply coupon code "BUNDLE10" to get this deal and save $2,030 off list. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • Intel Core i7-8665U 1.9GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
  • 12.3" FHD 1920x1280 (1280p) touch display
  • 16GB RAM; M.2 256GB PCle SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • functions as a tablet or laptop
  • Code "BUNDLE10"
  • Expires 1/4/2021
