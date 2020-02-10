Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Latitude 5500 Whiskey Lake i5 Laptop
$1,049 $1,699
free shipping

That's $650 off list and the best we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8265U Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 Anti-Glare display
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Small Business Dell
Core i5 Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register