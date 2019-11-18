New
Dell Latitude 5490 Kaby Lake R i5 14" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$699 $1,857
That's $120 under last week's mention and $1,158 off list today. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • Intel Core i5-8350U 1.7GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: s079l549014us
