Dell Small Business · 58 mins ago
Dell Latitude 5490 Kaby Lake R i5 14" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$679 $1,756
free shipping

That's $1,077 off and the best price we've seen.

Features
  • Intel Core i5-8350U 1.7GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: s079l549014us
  • Published 58 min ago
