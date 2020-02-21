Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Small Business
Dell Latitude 5490 Kaby Lake R i5 14" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$659 $1,787
free shipping

That's $1,128 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • Intel Core i5-8350U 1.7GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
