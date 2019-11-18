Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Dell Small Business · 48 mins ago
Dell Latitude 5490 Kaby Lake R i5 14" 1080p Laptop w/ 16GB RAM
$889 $2,344
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $310. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • Intel Core i5-8350U 1.7GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Small Business Dell
Core i5 14 inch Full HD (1080p) Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register