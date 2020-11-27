It's $1,188 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10610U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
-
Published 25 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
It's a savings of $170 off list. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
That's $478 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's a $100 price drop. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: i3593-3425BLK-PUS
It's a $50 overnight drop and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 9th-gen. Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake six-core CPU
- 15.6" 3840 x 2160 4K Infinity Edge touch display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
At $320 under list, it's a rare price for such a new processor model. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 9YF35AV_1
That's $100 under yesterday's mention, $300 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- You can upgrade to a backlit keyboard for no additional charge.
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2.0GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) BrightView LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 9YV59AV_1
Apply coupon code "BLACKFRIDAY50" to save 50% off a range of systems. Prices start from $180 after coupon. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Stock is low on many of these.
- Computers are covered by a 100-day warranty.
- Excludes clearance items.
Apply coupon code "THINKBF1" to save $919 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core CPU
- 13.3" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 4GB Ram; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
It's $614 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's recently-released, so a $584 drop from list price is substantial. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 2GB graphics card
- Windows 10 Pro
It's $50 under our previous mention and $541 under list price today. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 4.2GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's a savings of $731. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $212 off and the lowest price we've seen. (It was $100 more last month.) Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 touchscreen
- 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $108 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 5 3450U CPU (no info available)
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $150 off and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 7th-Gen. AMD A9-9420e 3.0GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1336x768 LED touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB eMMC
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
It's $160 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Sign In or Register