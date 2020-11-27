New
Dell Technologies · 25 mins ago
Dell Latitude 5410 10th-Gen. i7 14" Laptop
$1,439 $2,627
free shipping

It's $1,188 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10610U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Technologies Dell
Core i7 14 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Black Friday
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register