Dell Small Business · 20 mins ago
Dell Latitude 5401 Coffee Lake i5 14" 1080p Laptop
$1,259 $2,099
Features
  • 9th Gen. Intel Coffee Lake Core i5-9400H 2.5GHz quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 8GB RAM
  • 256GB SSD
  • 4-cell battery
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
