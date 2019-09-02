New
Dell Latitude 5400 Whiskey Lake i5 Quad 14" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$1,039 $1,684
free shipping

Dell Small Business offers its 3.3-lb. Dell Latitude 5400 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $1,039 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $54. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM
  • 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
