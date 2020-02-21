Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Dell Small Business · 50 mins ago
Dell Latitude 5400 Whiskey Lake i5 14" Laptop
$1,029 $1,727
free shipping

That's $698 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Small Business Dell
Core i5 14 inch Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register