Dell Latitude 3520 11th-Gen. i7 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $1,085
Dell Technologies · 42 mins ago
Dell Latitude 3520 11th-Gen. i7 15.6" 1080p Laptop w/ 1-Yr. ProSupport
$1,085 $1,139
free shipping

Coupon code "SAVE35" drops the price to a hefty $584 off list. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

  • 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Code "SAVE35"
