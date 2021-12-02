That's $596 off, and comes with one year of ProSupport, which normally adds around $20. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro w/ Win 11 Pro License
Expires 1/3/2022
That's a savings of $141 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Gemini Lake R 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (with a free upgrade to Windows 11 Pro)
That's a savings of $964 off list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce MX350 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64 bit
- Model: cav135w10p2c1129tmpbfdb
That is a savings of $571, and tied with the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LED backlit display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
That's $50 below our mention in November and a savings of $270. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Limited availability in some areas.
- 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: I3501-5450BLK-PUS
That's $100 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Note: The typecover is not included with this device, but can be purchased separately.
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 10.5" 1920x1280 (1280p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD
- Windows Home 10 in S mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: STV-00001
Shop discounted laptops from Acer, Lenovo, Asus, and HP. Shop Now at Staples
- Pictured is the Acer Chromebook 311 Celeron Gemini Lake 11.6" Touch Laptop for $139.99 ($130 off).
Coupon code "THINKSGIVING14W" takes $330 off list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD 3015e Processor 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Pro 64
- Model: 82N9S00A00
That's $200 off and one of the least expensive 11th-gen Intel laptops we've seen.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Target
- 11th-generation Intel Core i3-1125G4 2.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 IPS micro-edge display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 14-dq2031tg
Save on items from Dell, Bose, Xerox, Epson, and more. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Xerox WorkCentre 6515/DNI Multifunction Color Laser Printer for $629 ($20 off list).
A couple dozen Vostro, Inspiron, Latitude, and XPS models are marked up to 54% off. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3510 11th-Gen i5 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $599 ($614 off).
Upgrade the home computer with deals on a range of Vostro, Inspiron, OptiPlex, and XPS desktops in an array of builds and form factors. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Select items are further discounted by coupon codes that you'll find on the product pages.
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3888 10th-Gen i5 Desktop PC for
$399$499. ( $414$314 off)
That's $60 under our mention from last week, $582 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro (w/ Windows 11 Pro license)
- Model: smv5890w11ph0097
It's the lowest price we could find by $76. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: C1422H
That's a savings of $261 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (w/ Windows 11 Pro license)
Stack codes "SAVE35" and "BFDTLQ14" to save $555. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro (includes Windows 11 Pro License)
That's $85 less than you'd pay direct from Dell.
Note: This item is temporarily out of stock, but can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- USB-C & 2 HDMI inputs
- USB 3.2 Type-A port
- Model: S2722QC
