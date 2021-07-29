Dell Latitude 3520 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $749
Dell Technologies · 34 mins ago
Dell Latitude 3520 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop
$749 $1,242
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad CPU
  • 15.6" 1366x768 HD display
  • 8GB RAM; 500GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro
