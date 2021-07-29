Dell Latitude 3520 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $749

That's the best price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 HD display
- 8GB RAM; 500GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
It's a savings of $369 off the list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- Windows 10 Pro
It's $625 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel i5-11300H Tiger Lake 3.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv155w10p1c7500
Apply coupon code "LTDeal1" to get this price; a $50 drop from two weeks ago. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel i5-11300H Tiger Lake 3.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) WVA Display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
It's $835 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11370H 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX450 with 2GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv145w10p1c4003
Save on laptops, desktops, peripherals, and more – you may have to use coupon codes listed with individual items. (If there's no coupon code needed, try code "EXTRAFIVE" to maybe get an extra 5% off.) Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo Yoga 6 4th-Gen. Ryzen 13.3" 2-in-1 Laptop for $699.99 via coupon code "Back2Savings2" ($150 off).
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Add a touch screen to your laptop for $50. Click on "Customize & Buy" to get this option.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
It's $18 under our mention from earlier today and the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- In Platinum.
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: THH00001
Apply coupon code "DNEWS580721" to further cut the price; most eBay sellers charge over $200. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Celeron N3060 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM, 32GB storage
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
That's $54 under the best price we could find for the PC without the stand elsewhere. (Note: The monitor is not included, as detailed below.) Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- The pictured monitor is not included, only the stand. (This PC is designed to fit inside a custom monitor stand to look like an AIO PC.) Other stands that support larger monitors are available for purchase separately.
- 11th-Gen Intel i5-1145G7 Tiger Lake 2.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Class 35 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- OptiPlex Ultra Height Adjustable Stand (Pro2) for 19" to 27" displays
- Model: s010o3090uffus
That's a savings of $542 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's a savings of $514 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
Save $648 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10700F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, & 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav5890w10ps05b7
That's $220 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Refurbished monitor brands may vary based on current available stock.
- 3rd-Gen Intel Sandy Bridge i5-2400 quad-core 3.20 GHz CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD ROM
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save on over 30 configurations priced from $339. The banner states up to 40% off, but we found deeper discounts within. Shop Now at eBay
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Dell via eBay.
- Pictured is the Dell Latitude 7410 10th-Gen. i4 14" 2-in-1 Laptop for $999 ($1,565 off).
It's $430 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3888w10ps1125
That's $712 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Dell via eBay.
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.4" UHD+ 3840x2400 LCD touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: INS0095788-R0014896-SA
