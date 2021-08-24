Dell Latitude 3520 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $729
New
Dell Technologies · 25 mins ago
Dell Latitude 3520 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop
$729 $1,212
free shipping

That's a savings of $483 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad CPU
  • 15.6" 1366x768 HD display
  • 8GB RAM; 500GB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Technologies Dell
Core i5 15.6 inch Top Tech Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register