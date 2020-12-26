It's $561 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Published 11 min ago
Apply coupon code "EXTRA50" to save $288 off list. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $34 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
Apply coupon code "EXTRA50" to save. That's $159 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.30GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 17." 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 2TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $99 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save on almost 70 items, including laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Many of the items have coupons marked on the page which are eligible to stack with this discount – for any without a bespoke coupon, code "EXTRAFIVE" may take an extra 5% off.
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad T490S Whiskey Lake i7 14" 1440p Laptop for $899.99 via coupon "THINKGREEN" ($2,109 off)
That's $200 off list and tied with our mention from last month as the lowest price we've seen since March. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 16GB optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8QQ67AV_1
Save on a variety of configurations. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
Save on these warrantied refurbs from Apple, Dell, Acer, Lenovo, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by 2-year warranties from Allstate.
- Pictured is the certified refurbished Acer Nitro 5 Coffee Lake i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ 6GB GPU for $899.99 ($95 less than new).
Save on a range of models and builds for every computing need. Additionally, save even more via the coupons listed below. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- $50 off select OptiPlex, Latitude, and Precision PCs priced $499+ via "DELL50".
- $100 off select OptiPlex, Latitude, and Precision PCs priced $899+ via "DELL100".
- $200 off select OptiPlex, Latitude, and Precision PCs priced $1,499+ via "DELL200".
- 40% off select Vostro PCs via "VOSTRO40".
Save $398 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav143w10p2c4003
That's a savings of $964 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 16GB RAM & 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save $627 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav145w10p2c511tp
You'd pay over $200 elsewhere for the combo without the computer. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold uptstore via eBay
- Covered by a 90-day uptstore warranty
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
While matched at some retailers, it's $190 under list price and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 4-port USB 3.0 hub and DisplayPort, mini DisplayPort, and HDMI inputs
- height-, pivot-, tilt-, and swivel-adjustable stand
- Model: U2417H
- UPC: 636983154227, 889028039472, 884116202769
Apply coupon code "2020DECDEAL3" to save on 4 models. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- The code is not valid on clearance items.
Apply coupon code "HOLIDAY35DESKTOP" to save 35% off orders $299 or more from a selection of refurbished desktops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- Take 30% off other items with code "HOLIDAY30DEAL".
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell OptiPlex 3000 Skylake Core i3 Desktop PC for $239.85 via code "HOLIDAY35DESKTOP" ($129 off).
