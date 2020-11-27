That's a savings of $731. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $478 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $150 off and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 7th-Gen. AMD A9-9420e 3.0GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1336x768 LED touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB eMMC
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
That's $212 off and the lowest price we've seen. (It was $100 more last month.) Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 touchscreen
- 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $108 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 5 3450U CPU (no info available)
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "BLACKFRIDAY50" to save 50% off a range of systems. Prices start from $180 after coupon. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Stock is low on many of these.
- Computers are covered by a 100-day warranty.
- Excludes clearance items.
The Staples Black Friday Sale has strong discounts on a number laptops from Lenovo, HP, and other major brands, many of which are at the lowest price we've seen. Shop Now at Staples
That's the best price we could find by $170. Buy Now at Best Buy
- This is only available via pickup, and only in select ZIP codes.
- Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 14-CA061DX
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, and monitors - plus, take an extra 15% off select accessories and monitors with a PC purchase. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
It's $50 under our previous mention and $541 under list price today. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 4.2GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $315 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- This features a recently-released 11th-generation Intel Tiger Lake processor
- 11th generation Intel i3-1115G4 Tiger Lake 4.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM; 1TB 5,400 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $500 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i5-10500T 2.30GHz Come Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64 bit
That's $130 below last week's mention, $1,435 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i5-8365U 1.60GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: s054l740014usbf
It's $160 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $70 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
It's $50 off the list price and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Pentium Gold 5405U 2.3GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home S mode 64-bit
That's a savings of at least $172 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
