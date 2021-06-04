Dell Latitude 3510 10th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop w/ 1yr ProSupport for $699
Dell Technologies
Dell Latitude 3510 10th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop w/ 1yr ProSupport
$699 $1,193
free shipping

It's $494 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

  • 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
  • 8GB RAM, 1TB 7200rpm hard drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
