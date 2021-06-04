Dell Latitude 3510 10th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop w/ 1yr ProSupport for $699

It's $494 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM, 1TB 7200rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's the lowest price we could find by $169. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 12GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 5502
Apply coupon code "SummerLT2" to save $91 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Celeron Processor N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
That's $264 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10200H 2.4GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home
Save $140 off list price.
Update: The price dropped to $339.99. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit in S Mode
Save on discounted laptops, desktops, accessories, and more. Plus, select items qualify for extra discounts via the coupon codes noted on the product pages. Take an extra 5% off items without their own code with coupon "EXTRAFIVE". Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 10th-Gen. i7 14" 4K Touch 2-in-1 Laptop for $1,559.60 via code "THINKMEM21" ($2,339 off).
Coupon code "DELL40LATITUDE" yields extra savings on a variety of configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Excludes clearance.
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
Apply code "HP21MD5" to save a total of $174 off the list price. Buy Now at HP
- Prefer a higher display resolution? Add the 15.6" 1080p display for an extra $10.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS touch display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
Apply coupon code "2021JUNEDEAL4" to get a great price on a Dell laptop. (Clearance items are excluded.) Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
- Any Dell refurb item gets a 100-day Dell warranty.
Apply coupon code "SUMMERVDT1" to drop it to $299. That's a $50 drop since our last mention, a total savings of $414 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i3-10100 3.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
Apply coupon code "SUMMERVDT3 " to take $500 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $71 off and the best price we could find. (Plus, it's just slightly more than similar models carrying Windows Home.) Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Gemini Lake R 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smi153w10p1c5103p
Save $598 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel i5-11300H Tiger Lake 3.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv155w10p1c5111
It's $107 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day uptstore warranty applies.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi card
- cables
Apply coupon code "SAVE10" to get this deal. That's tied with our April mention as the lowest price we've seen. It's the best deal today by $22. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 27" IPS 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive sync w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI & DisplayPort inputs
- Model: S2721D
- UPC: 884116375586
That's $176 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "SAVE10" to get this deal. That's the lowest price we could find by $41. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 27" IPS 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 HDMI inputs
- 8ms response time
- Model: S2721HN
