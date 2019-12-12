Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Dell Small Business · 50 mins ago
Dell Latitude 3500 Whiskey Lake i5 Quad 15.6" Laptop
$659 $1,070
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $41. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 LCD
  • 8GB memory, 500GB 7200rpm storage
  • 802.1ac wireless, Bluetooth 5.0
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-Bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Small Business Dell
Core i5 15.6 inch Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register