Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Latitude 3500 Whiskey Lake i5 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$689 $1,156
free shipping

That's $30 under last month's mention, a current low by $40, and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM
  • 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: s023l350015us
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Small Business Dell
Core i5 16 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register