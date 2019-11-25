Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Small Business
Dell Latitude 3500 Whiskey Lake i5 15.6" Laptop
$619 $1,070
free shipping

That's a savings of $451. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1366x768 LCD
  • 8GB RAM
  • 500GB hard drive
