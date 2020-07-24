New
Dell Technologies · 41 mins ago
Dell Latitude 3500 Whiskey Lake i5 15.6" Laptop
$589 $1,027
free shipping

That's $70 under our December mention for a similar laptop, $438 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 8th-Gen. Intel Core i5-8265U Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) Anti-Glare display
  • 8GB RAM; 500GB 7,200 RPM Serial ATA hard drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Technologies Dell
Core i5 15.6 inch Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register