Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Dell Technologies · 35 mins ago
Dell Latitude 3500 Whiskey Lake i3 15.6" Laptop
$729 $1,221
free shipping

That's $30 under our mention from two weeks ago, $492 off list, and the best price out there. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Technologies Dell
Core i3 15.6 inch Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register