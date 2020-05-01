Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Technologies · 50 mins ago
Dell Latitude 3500 Whiskey Lake i3 15.6" Laptop
$569
free shipping

That's $372 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 8th gen Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core CPU
  • 4GB RAM and 500GB 7200 RPM SATA Hard Drive
  • 15.6" (1366 x 768) anti-glare display
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
