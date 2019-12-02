Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Small Business · 53 mins ago
Dell Latitude 3500 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 Quad 16" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$829 $1,427
free shipping

Amazon charges $71 more for this laptop. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1080p LED display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce MX130 2GB graphics card
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
