Dell Small Business · 21 mins ago
$639 $1,070
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Latitude 3500 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6Chz 15.6" Laptop for $639 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $45. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 8GB RAM
- 500GB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 4 days ago
Dell Vostro 14 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 14" 1080p Laptop
$549 $999
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 14 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $549 with free shipping. That's a savings of $450 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit IPS display
- 4GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Home · 3 days ago
Dell Inspiron AMD A6 Dual 12" Laptop
$130 $230
free shipping
Dell Home via its Member Purchase Program offers its 2.5-lb. Dell Inspiron 11 3000 Series 3180 AMD A6 1.6GHz 11.6" Laptop for $129.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from last October and the best deal we could find by $29. Buy Now
Features
- AMD A6-9220e 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LED LCD
- 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 5 days ago
Dell XPS 13" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$950 $1,200
free shipping
Dell Home via its Member Purchase Program offers its 2.7-lb. Dell XPS 13 9380 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $949.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under last month's mention (although that was bundled with $192 in Rakuten credit) and the best outright price we've seen. (It's also a low now by $382.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 4 hrs ago
Dell Alienware m17 6-Core 17" Gaming Laptop w/ 6GB GPU
$1,300 $1,950
free shipping
Dell Home offers the 5.8-lb. Alienware m17 Intel Coffee Lake i7 2.6GHz 17.3" 1080p Gaming Laptop in Epic Silver for $1,599.99. Coupon code "AWAFF300" cuts it to $1,299.99. With free shipping, that's $650 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
eBay · 1 mo ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Walmart · 2 days ago
Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 Quad 16" Laptop
$299 $499
free shipping
Walmart continues to offer the Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz Quad 15.6" Laptop for $299 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $101. Buy Now
Features
- AMD Ryzen 5 2500U quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 LED display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Ends Today
Dell Refurbished Store · 3 days ago
Refurb Dell laptops & desktops
up to 50% off
free shipping
Dell Refurbished Store takes 40% off select refurbished laptop or desktop purchases of $250 or more, 45% off purchases of $400 or more, and 50% off $500 or more, via coupon code "DELL4UDEAL". Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Exclusions apply, including clearance items and featured deals. Shop Now
Micro Center · 1 mo ago
Asus VivoBook Flip i3 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Laptop
$300 $400
pickup at Micro Center
For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the Asus VivoBook Flip Intel i3 2.2GHz 14" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $299.99. That's $95 under our December mention and the best price we could find by $172. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 2 days ago
Dell Small Business Black Friday in July Sale
from $130 for laptops
free shipping
Dell Small Business discounts a selection of laptops, desktops, servers, monitors, accessories, and more for its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, most orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Tips
- Laptops priced from $129.99.
- Desktops priced from $409.
Dell Small Business · 4 days ago
Dell 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 6-core Desktop w/ 256GB SSD
$549 $999
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 3670 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz Mini-Tower Desktop PC for $549 with free shipping. That's $50 under our mention from last week, $450 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 2 wks ago
Dell PowerEdge Servers
up to 49% off
free shipping
Choose from a wide variety of rack and tower servers
Dell Small Business takes up to 49% off select Dell PowerEdge servers. Plus take an extra $100 off servers priced $899 or more via coupon code "SERVER100", an extra $300 off servers priced $1,499 or more via coupon code "SERVER300", or an extra $400 off servers priced $1,999 or more via coupon code "SERVER400". Plus, all orders qualify for free shipping. A couple of best bets, with prices after noted coupons:
- Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake E 3.3GHz Rack Server for $992 ($746 off)
-
Dell PowerEdge R730 Intel Xeon Broadwell 1.7GHz 1U Rack Server for $1089 ($802 off)
Dell Small Business · 5 days ago
Dell 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 6-core Desktop w/ 8GB RAM
$529 $928
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 2.9GHz 6-core Desktop PC for $529 with free shipping. That's $399 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD burner
- Dell KB216 wired keyboard
- Dell MS116 wired mouse
- Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
Dell Home · 5 days ago
Dell XPS Coffee Lake i7 6-Core Desktop w/ 16GB RAM
$700 $1,000
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $999.99. Coupon code "AFF300XPS" cuts that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago at $300 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: DXCWVMAXi7UMAAFF
Dell Home · 3 days ago
Dell XPS Tower Special Edition Coffee Lake i7 8-Core Desktop PC
$1,000 $1,350
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.6GHz 8-Core Desktop PC for $999.99 with free shipping. That's $350 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel 9th generation Core i7-9700 3.6GHz Coffee Lake 8-core processor
- 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti 6GB video card
- 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 4 days ago
Dell Inspiron 5680 Coffee Lake i5 Hexa-Core Gaming PC
$650 $800
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 5680 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz Desktop Gaming PC for $649.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention, $150 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 rpm HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB GPU
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.1
- Dell KB216 wired keyboard and Dell MS116 wired mouse
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Dell XPS i7 16" 4K Touch Laptop w/ 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 4GB GPU
$2,050 w/ $512 Rakuten points $2,200
free shipping
Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell XPS 15 9570 Intel Coffee Lake i7 2.2GHz 15.6" 4K Touchscreen Laptop for $2,049.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the included $512.25 in Rakuten points, that's the lowest price we could find by $577. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 15.6" 3840x2160 (4K) IPS InfinityEdge touchscreen
- 32GB RAM
- 1TB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: dycwb1609h
