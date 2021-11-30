Apply code "CMNB16' to get the best price we could find by $115. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
Double your laptop real estate with a range of slide-out monitors. Shop Now at Staples
- Pictured is the Mobile Pixels Duex Lite 12.5" LCD Monitor for $207 ($9 low)
Save up to half off on headphones, earbuds, laptops, keyboards, gaming accessories, gaming chairs, and more. Apply coupon code "CYBERWEEKEND" to get a free gift on orders over $129. Shop Now at Razer
- Shipping adds $10, but orders of $49 or more get free shipping.
Take $12 off with coupon code "Modokerbag". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Grey at this price.
- Sold by Modoker via Amazon.
- padded straps
- multiple compartments
Save $2 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Silver.
- for laptops up to 15"
- 18-degree tilt & 2.95" lift
- Model: NCS201-S
Save on items from Dell, Bose, Xerox, Epson, and more. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Xerox WorkCentre 6515/DNI Multifunction Color Laser Printer for $629 ($20 off list).
Upgrade the home computer with deals on a range of Vostro, Inspiron, OptiPlex, and XPS desktops in an array of builds and form factors. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Select items are further discounted by coupon codes that you'll find on the product pages.
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3888 10th-Gen i5 Desktop PC for $399. ($414 off)
That's $60 under our mention from last week, $582 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro (w/ Windows 11 Pro license)
- Model: smv5890w11ph0097
It's the lowest price we could find by $76. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: C1422H
That's a savings of $380 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
That's a savings of $141 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Gemini Lake R 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (with a free upgrade to Windows 11 Pro)
That's a savings of $261 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (w/ Windows 11 Pro license)
Choose from 30 desktop models, including Vostro, Inspiron, OptiPlex, and XPS builds. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3681 10th-Gen. i3 Desktop for $409 ($404 off).
Sign In or Register