It's $480 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel i3-10110U 2.1GHz Comet Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1080p LED-backlit display
- 4GB RAM & 500GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Published 1 hr ago
It's $280 under list, $166 under our mention from two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.40GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
That's $108 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 5 3450U CPU (no info available)
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $216 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- This is one of Dell's early Black Friday deals.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.4" 1920x1200 InfinityEdge touch display
- 4GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
That's $564 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav145w10p2c4106
Save on over 4,000 items, including drones, DSLR cameras, laptops, lenses, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, and monitors - plus, take an extra 15% off select accessories and monitors with a PC purchase. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
It's $200 off list and $300 cheaper than any other store. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WC0015US
Apply coupon code "THINKPROMO" to save. That's $513 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Ryzen Pro 3 4450U 2.5GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell released many of its Black Friday discounts on laptops, desktops, printers, and monitors weeks before the big day. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
Assuming you will use the gift card, that's the best price we could find by $167 and also the best outright price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB-C inputs
- 4 USB 3.0 downstream ports
- Model: U2719D
That's $564 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- This is one of Dell's early Black Friday deals.
- 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3671w10ph2097
Thanks to the gift card, that's $25 less than our mention from last month, and the lowest price we could find today by $125. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 3840x1600 (ultrawide 1600p) native resolution
- 4 USB 3.0 ports
- USB Type-C
- HDMI & DisplayPort
- Model: U3818DW
That's a savings of at least $172 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
Apply coupon code "DTXPSAFF116" for a savings of $430 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD; 1TB 7200 rpm HDD
- AMD Radeon RX 5300 3GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "DTG5AFF114" to save. That's $280 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: gd5090g520saffv2
It's $160 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
