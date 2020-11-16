This 3.73-lb. laptop is $671 off. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $108 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 5 3450U CPU (no info available)
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $100 off and the best deal we've seen on this recently-released build. Buy Now at Dell Home
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- 11th generation Intel i3-1115G4 Tiger Lake 4.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 touchscreen display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
It's $50 off the list price and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Pentium Gold 5405U 2.3GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home S mode 64-bit
It's dropped by $140. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
Save on almost 50 items, including laptops and desktops with prices from $500. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad X390 Whiskey Lake i7 13" 1080p Touch Laptop for $799.99 ($1,539 off).
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, and monitors - plus, take an extra 15% off select accessories and monitors with a PC purchase. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
That's a $120 drop since last month. Buy Now at HP
- Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 16GB RAM + 32GB Intel Optane memory
- 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 6WU81AV_1
It's $200 off list and $300 cheaper than any other store. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WC0015US
It's a savings of $414 off list. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i3-10100 3.60GHz Comet Lake CPU
- 4GB RAM & 1TB 7200rpm HD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell released many of its Black Friday discounts on laptops, desktops, printers, and monitors weeks before the big day. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
Assuming you will use the gift card, that's the best price we could find by $167 and also the best outright price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB-C inputs
- 4 USB 3.0 downstream ports
- Model: U2719D
That's $564 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav145w10p2c4106
It's $100 off the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- anti-glare
- 178° vertical and horizontal viewing angles
- HDMI and VGA ports
- Model: D2721H
That's a savings of at least $162 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
Apply code "FALL2020SAVINGS" to save 30% off an item priced $598 or less or 40% off any item priced $599 and up. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies on all Dell refurbished systems.
Apply coupon code "DTG5AFF114" to save. That's $280 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: gd5090g520saffv2
