New
Dell Technologies · 42 mins ago
Dell Latitude 3410 10th-Gen. Comet Lake i5 14" Laptop
$919 $1,590
free shipping

This 3.73-lb. laptop is $671 off. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Technologies Dell
Core i5 Core i7 14 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register