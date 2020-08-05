It's $431 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 500GB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $20 under last week's mention, $230 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 LED display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: I3493-3464
That's $94 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-10300H Comet Lake 2.5GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU graphics card
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $462 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
These models start at $399 after coupon code "2020AUGDEAL1" and feature Windows 10 Pro and 7th-gen Core i5 or i7 processors. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- Dell refurbished items have a 100-day Dell warranty.
Don't let the price of a new laptop ruin your budget. Buy refurbished and save a bundle. Choose from over 50 laptops, Chromebooks, and Macs at Woot! Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Check the product pages for warranty information.
Shop a wide selection of refurbished laptops from brands like Microsoft, Dell, Lenovo, and more. Shop Now at eBay
It's the best price we could find by $89. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
That's $270 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 WLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 S
- Model: 7PA01UA-I5#ABA
It's $544 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Intel UHD Graphics 630 graphics
It's $591 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $585 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX250 2GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $650 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-10300H Comet Lake 2.5GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
With coupon code "805MS", that's a $190 savings. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 3rd Gen. Intel i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Pad your order over $100 and apply coupon code "57339" to get it for the lowest price we could find by $50 (excluding padding). Buy Now at Staples
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI and VGA inputs
- Model: E2318HR
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: i3880-5951BLK-PUS
That's $170 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
- 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: I5491-7701SLV
