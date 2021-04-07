New
Dell Technologies · 56 mins ago
Dell Latitude 3410 10th-Gen. i5 14" Laptop w/ 1yr of ProSupport Plus
$714 $1,274
free shipping

It's the best price we've seen for the Dell Latitude 3410 with a 256GB SSD. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1366x768 anti-glare display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 4/15/2021
    Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Technologies Dell
Core i5 14 inch SSD Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register