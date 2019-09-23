New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Latitude 3400 Whiskey Lake i5 14" Laptop
$659 $1,070
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 8GB RAM
  • 2.5" 500GB SATA hard drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy from Dell Small Business
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Small Business Dell
Core i5 14 inch Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register