Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Latitude 3400 Whiskey Lake i5 14" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$699 $1,213
free shipping

This build has been discounted by over $500 and is at the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
