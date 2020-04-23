Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Technologies · 28 mins ago
Dell Latitude 3400 Whiskey Lake i3 2.1GHz 14" Laptop
$549 $913
free shipping

That's a savings of $364 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core CPU
  • 14" 1366x768 LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 500GB 7200 rpm HDD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: cto03l340014us2
