Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell Latitude 3400 Whiskey Lake i3 14" Laptop
$739 $789
free shipping

That's $397 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

  • Use code "SAVE50" to get this price.
Features
  • Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 PCle NVMe SSD
  • 14" (1366x768) HD anti-glare display
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Code "SAVE50"
  • Expires 4/16/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
