Dell Small Business · 48 mins ago
Dell Latitude 3400 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 Dual 14" Laptop
$499 $856
free shipping

That's $357 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 (720p) anti-glare screen
  • 4GB RAM & 500GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Bluetooth 5.0
